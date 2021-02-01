Larry Kudlow Debuts on Fox: Lauds Trump as ‘Brilliant’ President But Laments He Didn’t Condemn Violence Before Capitol Riot

Larry Kudlow, in his first appearance on Fox News since signing a deal to join the network, took a few shots at President Donald Trump but lauded him as an overall “brilliant” leader.

The former White House economic adviser stopped by America’s Newsroom Monday — ahead of his official start with Fox News on Feb. 8. (Kudlow is slated to eventually host a daily show on Fox Business.) After Kudlow disclosed that he recently spoke with Trump on the phone, Fox anchor Bill Hemmer asked whether the two spoke about the Capitol riots.

“We did not,” Kudlow said. “I think the president knew my view. He put out some very good videos abhorring violence towards the very end. I wish he had done that two months earlier and stayed with that.”

Kudlow, with his comments Monday, became the latest in a line of former administration staffers to condemn Trump’s rhetoric pushing his false stolen election claims only after leaving the White House.

Overall, though, Kudlow raved about Trump.

“While I may disagree with President Trump’s behavior in the last couple of months, I think in policy terms, he was a brilliant, consequential president,” Kudlow said. He added, “President Trump [had] phenomenal policy achievements. He will go down in history for that.”

And Kudlow also predicted that despite the loss of his Twitter account, and his upcoming second impeachment trial, Trump’s recent silence will not last forever.

“My guess is we have not heard the last from him on a number of things,” Kudlow said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

