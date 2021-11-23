Lauren Boebert Challenges Wheelchair-Bound Madison Cawthorn to a ‘Sprint’ to Land Kyle Rittenhouse Internship

Since being found not guilty last week on all charges stemming from his fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another, Kyle Rittenhouse has been mentioned as a possible intern by at least four Republican members of Congress.

Reps. Lauren Boebert (CO), Madison Cawthorn (NC), Matt Gaetz (FL), and Paul Gosar (AZ) all floated the idea of offering the 18-year-old an internship. Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards called the offers “disgusting.”

Speaking with Seb Gorka on Tuesday night, Boebert mentioned that Cawthorn has seemingly called dibs on any Rittenhouse congressional internship, however fantastical the notion may be. The congresswoman then suggested that she and Cawthorn, who is partially paralyzed and uses a wheelchair after a car accident in 2014, settle the matter by sprinting against one another.

“I am so thrilled at the jury’s verdict here,” Boebert said. “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn–he said that he would arm wrestle me for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship. But Madison Cawthorn has some pretty big guns, and so I would like to challenge him to a sprint instead. Let’s make this fair.”

Channeling his inner knight in shining armor, Gorka told Boebert, “Allow me to arm wrestle him on your behalf. I love a good arm wrestle and I would be happy – Madison’s a buddy – I’d be happy to arm wrestle him on on your behalf.”

When the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty, Boebert tweeted, “Today is a great day for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense. Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty on all counts! Glory to God!”

