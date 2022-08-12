Co-host of The Five, Jessica Tarlov, sparred in a heated debate with guest co-host Dan Bongino on Friday over the recent FBI raid of Trump’s Florida mansion.

The exchange kicked off with Tarlov noting that Bongino had called Attorney General Merrick Garland “a loser.”

“Oh, he’s a loser,” Bongingo interjected, to which Tarlov shot back, “Great, Dan.” The two then spoke over each other as Bongino continued to call Garland a loser.

Bongino and Tarlov then battled to make their points as Bongino could be heard raging about the “pee pee tape” and adding, “I can tell you what was on the Hunter Biden laptop. Actual pictures of him with hookers smoking crack.”

“So please, spare us the pearl-clutching,” Bongino continued before mentioning Hillary Clinton and the Steele Dossier.

Tarlov finally got to speak, after Bongino concluded, “So stop being a loser and whip out the need to respond.”

“Okay. The point here is that the former president has no respect for the rule of law and he’s shown us over and over again. He called Brad Raffensperger and he said, Find me 11,853 votes when he didn’t like what was happening in Georgia,” Tarlov began.

“He wanted to stop the count in Arizona and continue it in Pennsylvania. We saw what happened on January 6th where he wanted Mike Pence to decertify an American election, make all of, all of you at home, he wanted your votes not to count,” she continued as the other hosts listened.

“That’s how little respect he has for… And now he’s refusing to comply with the rules that every president has had to comply with. And why now? Because they subpoenaed him in June and he did not comply,” Tarlov added before being cut off.

“Now, you are making that up,” interrupted Bongino.

After some more cross-talk, Tarlov turned to Dagen McDowell and asked her to clarify if the subpoena was complied with. McDowell responded by noting that Trump’s team and the DOJ had been cooperating.

Tarlov pushed again regarding the subpoena and Dana Perino jumped into the end the debate by saying, “Actually, no one knows anything.”

“You know what? I know this week has been so much fun with this story because no one’s getting hurt and it’s about paperwork,” jumped in Greg Gutfeld.

Tarlov immediately shot back, noting the attack on the FBI agents in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday.

“You know what I meant, Jessica. Don’t throw that out,” shot back Gutfeld. “Everybody’s condemned that, let’s not bring that up,” Bongino jumped in.

Tarlov ended the discussion by saying, “I didn’t hear Donald Trump condemn it.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com