Liz Cheney Apologizes to Milley Over ‘Despicable’ Attacks from Colleagues: They Tried ‘To Question Your Loyalty to Our Nation’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) took a moment during Wednesday’s Afghanistan hearing to apologize to General Mark Milley for “despicable” comments from her colleagues.

The House Armed Services Committee held a hearing Wednesday to press top military leaders on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The hearings yesterday and today have also been notable for questions to Milley about his calls to China, first reported by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in Peril.

Matt Gaetz in particular went on a tear against Milley Wednesday, excoriating him on Afghanistan and bringing up the book to accuse him of “undermining the chain of command.”

Cheney started her time by bringing up the January 6 rioting at the Capitol, saying, “In the aftermath of that attack, many of the members of our constitutional system failed to do their duty. Many of them punted. Many of them today are still attempting to obstruct the investigation into that attack, attempting to whitewash what happened.”

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the January 6 select committee, which issued subpoenas to several Trump allies last week.

And without referring to anyone in particular, she continued with the following:

General Milley, you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed rule standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee, for any American, to question your loyalty to our nation, to question your understanding of our Constitution, your loyalty to our Constitution, your recognition and understanding of the civilian chain of command, is despicable. I want to apologize for those members of this committee who have done so and I want to thank you for standing in the breach when so many, including many in this room, failed to do so.

Cheney moved on to press Milley over Afghanistan.

