‘Looniest, Wackiest, Acceptance’ Speech ‘I’ve Ever Heard’: Ana Navarro Rips Into GOP Nominee for PA Gov.

CNN political commentator and former Republican strategist, Ana Navarro, lit into Doug Mastriano on Wednesday, the day after he won his primary to be the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania.

Mastriano, who led the effort to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Pennsylvania, handily defeated his GOP primary opponents, despite being viewed as a weak general election candidate. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mastriano in the race, despite deep divisions in the party surrounding his candidacy.

Navarro was on CNN’s Newsroom and was asked to weigh in on Mastriano’s culture war-focused victory speech on Tuesday night.

“Because I think that’s who he is,” Navarro replied when asked by Victor Blackwell why Mastriano continued to drop right-wing bombs instead of pivoting to the center during his speech.

“I think he’s being authentic as to the right-wing nutcase that he is,” she said and argued:

He sounds like a commentator on Fox News, not like someone wanting to be governor of a state that, until now, has been, you know, pretty purple. So, I think he was sticking to his points that won him the primary and it is what he’s going to run on. CRT, culture wars, manufactured grievances and things he thinks gets his base out.

“It was one of the looniest, wackiest, acceptance speeches I’ve ever heard in years of listening to acceptance speeches all over this country,” she concluded.

Later in the segment, Navarro weighed in on Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) losing his primary and she pulled no punches in saying goodbye to the controversial congressman.

“One thing I was surprised about is that Madison Cawthorn admitted defeat and conceded the race early on. And from Trump, it is always the same, the same grievance if you lose, it is because the election is rigged, it is because somebody cheated,” she said after Blackwell noted that Trump is encouraging Dr. Mehmet Oz to declare victory in his race, despite the results not being in.”

“I’ve got a message from Madison Cawthorn, ‘Bye Felicia.’ It is so good to know that there is that — that the bar may be low, but that there is a bar,” she argued.

“And that after so many scandals, after accusing his colleagues of orgies, after, you know, sexually explicit videos, after being arrested at the airport, it is so good to know that even though this guy only lost by 1,300 votes, he is out because he really does not belong in congress,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

