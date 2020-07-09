Lou Dobbs unleashed a fiery rant about the United States Supreme Court, accusing the justices of being a part of the “deep state” and working in “orchestration with the radicals Dems from Capitol Hill.”

The Fox Business host is no stranger to trashing Supreme Court rulings in the last few weeks. In June, Dobbs proclaimed “John Roberts has lost his mind” after the Chief Justice ruled in favor of not immediately ending DACA and preserving health protections for trans people.

On Thursday night, Dobbs continued his SCOTUS broadsides during an interview with John Solomon, just hours after the Supreme Court ruled New York prosecutors can obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns in a 7-2 decision.

“The deep state extends, obviously, to the Supreme Court,” Dobbs said.” These decisions today on making available to the DA of Manhattan, Cy Vance, a left-winger in absolute coordination and orchestration with the radical Dems on Capitol Hill can proceed with a subpoena of the accounting firm for the president and get his tax records, and the Supreme Court ruling at the same time Congress cannot. I mean who in the hell do they think they’re kidding? They’re one and the same.”

“They are some head-scratchers,” Solomon said, agreeing with Dobbs.

“I am so sick of looking at this and nonsense and people saying, ‘Well, you know, what the hell, we’ll catch it next quarter, or we’ll do something maybe next year,'” Dobbs continued as his voice began to rise. “Who the hell is this Justice Department to say it takes this long to do a damn investigation? They have killed every investigation, killed every opportunity at getting to the truth, and we’re damn fools to put up with it, in my judgment.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

