The election is over, the Trump legal team’s cases have been rejected in court, and the Supreme Court shot down two separate cases. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th.

But on Fox Business Tuesday, Lou Dobbs continued to insist President Donald Trump still has a path to victory.

Dobbs touted how Republican electors in several states that Joe Biden won came together to cast votes for the president. As many people pointed out yesterday, this is purely symbolic and completely meaningless to the actual outcome, but Dobbs framed it as “seven states have chosen a slate of electors for both Joe Biden and President Trump.” Which is not what happened.

Dobbs went on to fantasize a scenario where Trump manages to pull out a win:

“If the House and the Senate cannot agree on which electors to accept, an untested constitutional procedure could result in each state being given one vote, which they would allocate to either Biden or Trump. And since the Republicans hold 26 of 50 state houses, there would exist at least the mathematical possibility that President Trump could be named the constitutionally-elected president.”

Dobbs continued with an addendum that “if the electoral process isn’t completed by January 20th, get ready, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be sworn in as the new president.”

Congress is almost assuredly not going to indulge the idea of Trump electors from states Biden won, and Mitch McConnell has both publicly and privately indicated he has accepted it is over.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

