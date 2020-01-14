Lou Dobbs tonight praised President Donald Trump as the “smartest president” the U.S. has had in a long time.

As Dobbs spoke with national security analyst Walid Phares on Iran, Dobbs said Trump has “won a war and he has changed the direction of the geopolitics of the region.”

“He’s, in a week, effectively, won a war that the national liberal media and the radical Dems said was a disaster and from it he has created success,” Dobbs said. “It’s a masterful performance.”

He even said that “at some point, the left-wing national media and the Dems, as they continue to subvert this president, try to overthrow him… I think they’re going to figure out that he’s the smartest president who’s sat in that Oval Office in a very long, long time.”

Dobbs went on to rail against the “RINOs” joining the Democrats to vote for a war powers resolution saying that when the president is “moving so forcefully and successfully ahead” in the region, “why would they decide to be so destructive and absolutely irresponsible?”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

