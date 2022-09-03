‘Made Me Cry Like a Child!’ Republican Consultant Raves Biden’s ‘MAGA’ Speech Gave Her ‘Tremendous Hope’

President Joe Biden’s speech this week targeting “MAGA Republicans” earned plenty of outrage from Republicans, but it also brought one to tears.

Political strategist Rina Shah appeared with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Saturday and got “very honest” about her reaction to the president’s speech. Shah is a longtime Republican critic of Trump, which Velshi noted when he asked her what other anti-Trump Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) can do going forward with the former president still holding so much influence over the party.

“We are exactly what Joe Biden said the other night, we are optimists. We are hopeful for America, and I think it’s really important to show that message. Everything feels dark heavy, really heavy, we are in uncharted territory,” Shah said, blasting Trump over accusations he illegally stored and transported classified documents from the White House.

Shah then gave unfiltered praise for Biden’s speech, claiming the Democrat gave her “tremendous hope.”

Shah told Velshi:

What I heard from Joe Biden last night gave me tremendous hope. Actually, to be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child. because it reminded me of my late father who came to America in 1970 and my mother who came in 1980, and as a daughter of those two immigrants who was raised to believe in the goodness of America, not just as a concept but I was raised to believe in the goodness of American people. I was told by my parents that Americans are inherently good. By virtue, they’re accepting people. My, how far we’ve come away from that.

Shah argued Americans need to take on new “responsibility” to push back against a former president who wants to “hijack” the country. According to the consultant, Trump is such a threat people need to “not just to be vigilant and push back but to take a whole do responsibility and do our part.”

