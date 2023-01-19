‘Man Up’: Ground Zero Worker Calls on McCarthy to Move Against George Santos After He Lied About Mom Surviving 9/11

A man who lost a foot while working at Ground Zero in the days after the Sept. 11 attacks called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to make a move against Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Santos’ lies have led the news cycle for weeks. The freshman lawmaker lied about his education, his work history, and his personal life. He has also told lies that have opened up old wounds for people who were directly affected by 9/11.

Santos once claimed on Twitter his mother was killed in the worst terror attack ever conducted on American soil. Santos has not apologized for or acknowledged the blatant lie. Immigration records show his mother was not in the U.S. at the time of the attacks.

Santos also later claimed on Twitter his mother had died in 2016.

John Feal, whose foot was crushed by steel at Ground Zero, unleashed on the congressman on CNN’s AC360 Thursday night.

“You guys vetted me harder today to come on your show with a pre-interview to do the interview than George Santos was vetted,” Feal told Anderson Cooper. “Come on.”

Cooper responded, “It’s a failure on so many levels, it’s unbelievable.”

Feal discussed the 3,000 people who died on 9/11 before he tore into Santos.

“Every time you think that scab is going to heal, this man, his face, his words, his actions,” Feal said. “And this is a congressman. It’s ridiculous. There’s no other way to describe that, just being disgusting.”

Feal then called on McCarthy to “be a man” and move against Santos.

“Kevin McCarthy can easily fix this,” he said. “He can fix this. And if Kevin, if you’re watching and if you’re listening, be a man. Man up. Show the leadership that you were voted in for and do the right thing. This man is leaving a trail of pain behind him, and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

