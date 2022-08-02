Manchin Loses His Cool on Andrea Mitchell After Multiple Questions About Supporting Biden in 2024: ‘I’m Not Going to Talk About it!’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) refused MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell multiple times Tuesday as she asked him if he intends to support another White House bid for President Joe Biden in 2024.

At one point during an interview about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the moderate Democrat from West Virginia shouted he was finished with questions about the issue.

On Andrea Mitchell Reports, the host changed the subject from legislation to Manchin’s relationships with fellow Democrats. She cited recent interviews in which the senator has been hesitant to support members of his own party.

“Let me ask you to expand on something you were discussing with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday, where you said – you did not say whether you would back Democrats in the midterms. You said you would decide based on individual candidates,” Mitchel said.

She asked, “Would you support Joe Biden if he’s on the ticket in 2024 as the democratic president seeking re-election?”

Manchin did not appear pleased by the question.

“Let me make it very, very clear,” he said. “This is the most, one of the most important pieces of legislation in my lifetime that we’ve ever done,” Manchin said while referring to the Inflation Reduction Act. He was cut off by Mitchell.

“And you’ve worked with a Democratic White House on it,” she said.

Manchin said he did not want to bring “politics” into the bill, which he said was non-partisan.

“Can’t we do something for our country without having to bring politics into it?!” he asked.

Mitchell noted, “You’re a Democratic senator” as the two talked over one another.

“I’m not going to talk about it!” Manchin declared.

Mitchell responded, “I’m just asking you whether you would support the leader of your own party.”

Manchin fired back:

I’m supporting this bill, Andrea. It’s the American bill. It’s the red, white, and blue American bill. It’s the bill that we need to fight inflation, to have more energy to do the job we were sent here to do. Every time you talk about politics, it gets people fired up. I’m not going to go down that path.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com