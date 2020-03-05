Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Thursday afternoon on Fox News Bill Hemmer Reports, stated that sources are telling her the United States will be infected with “hundreds of thousands” of novel coronavirus cases – adding that she was not trying to “panic anybody” with the information.

The segment began with host Bill Hemmer asking Bartiromo, “How do we look at this, now?” referring to how the deadly illness will impact the U.S. stock markets.

“We have to expect constant volatility. Up 1,000, down 1,000. A lot of back and forth. Why? Because there’s so much nervousness on Wall Street and throughout the country. We don’t know enough. We have not gotten enough administration. The administration tried to get ahead of that. They said we will see more cases,” Bartiromo stated.

The Fox Business host then said, “My sources are telling me, and I don’t want to panic anybody … we’re going to see tens of thousands – ultimately hundreds of thousands of cases in the United States. This is going to happen. That’s why the administration is trying to get ahead of it,” the Fox Business host continued.

According to Bartiromo’s sources, the virus cases will occur within the next six months to a year.

Watch above, via Fox News.

