Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) boasted Monday about her refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine and dismissed the massive fines she’s faced for flouting House mask rules.

Greene has pushed false claims about the vaccines and has compared mask and vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

On Newsmax Monday, Chris Salcedo played a brief moment of Speaker Nancy Pelosi lowering her mask to speak one-on-one with Steny Hoyer. He asked Greene if she plans to challenge the multiple fines she has gotten (at last count she was hit with twenty fines totaling $48,000).

A defiant Greene brought up her lawsuit to fight the mandate and briefly continued to attack the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill as “traitors.”

“She’s fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask,” she declared.

Greene went on to proudly tell Salcedo she is still not vaccinated.

I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated. You know, I support anyone who chooses to get a vaccine, I’ll even drive him to go get one if they want to get one, but I am also against these unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

