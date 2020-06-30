Mark Cuban Battles Hannity Over Trump’s Record: You Gave Him ‘The Ultimate Softball Question and He Couldn’t Answer!’

Mark Cuban returned to Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday night for another heated segment over President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this time calling out Hannity a bit over the softball question he asked POTUS that Trump whiffed on.

They started out with Hannity asking Cuban how he could praise Obamacare in their last back-and-forth, pointing to the infamous “if you like your doctor” promise from Barack Obama.

Cuban show back that increases in insurance rates “slowed down” under Obamacare and said “the actual costs for care actually went down.”

Hannity jumped in to remark, “Did you go to one of those 13 public schools in Baltimore where not one kid is proficient in math?”

They kept going on Obamacare, with Cuban continuing to defend the ACA before directly asking Hannity what the poll numbers currently are about the health care law.

Hannity instead put up an “Obamacare’s failures” graphic.

Cuban shot back saying they could go down a list on Trump’s agenda too, like the pledge that “Mexico’s paying for the wall.”

“Mexico is paying for the wall!” Hannity exclaimed. “Gou want to know how? We got a better trade deal. Trump did that!”

“No we didn’t!” Cuban incredulously shot back.

“Yes we did!” Hannity insisted.

“Donald Trump didn’t even know how tariffs work!” Cuban shot back.

Hannity then asked, “How did you become a billionaire? Do I need to buy you a calculate?”

Cuban then offered some business advice: “If you’re going to negotiate, you don’t fall in love with dictators that you have to negotiate with.”

“Who fell in love with dictators?” Hannity asked as Cuban said “when they don’t love you back, it’s even worse.”

After a back-and-forth about the Democratic nominee, as they wrapped the interview going back and forth about masks (with Cuban wryly remarking Trump won’t wear one “because it messes up his bronzer”), Hannity tried to get Cuban to admit that Biden “is not exactly with it.”

Cuban immediately shot back by bringing up how just last week, Hannity asked Trump about his second-term plans and Trump got very off-track with his answer.

“Sean, you gave Donald Trump the ultimate softball question and he couldn’t answer it!” Cuban said.

“Joe Biden’s lost it!” Hannity cried. “He doesn’t have a fastball, a curveball, or a slow pitch! Come on, Mark!”

“Come on,” Cuban shot back. “You know Donald Trump can’t answer your questions. You and every Fox News interviewer gives him the easiest questions and he can’t answer them. Why is that, Sean?”

As they wrapped, Cuban even referenced Senator Chuck Grassley blaming Hannity for that exchange.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

