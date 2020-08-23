White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, confronted by Chris Wallace about President Donald Trump not condemning the QAnon conspiracy theory, went on a tear Sunday against the “appalling” media coverage.

Trump was asked last week — after a QAnon supporter won a Republican primary — about people who believe in the conspiracy, and said he doesn’t know much about it except that “they like me very much.”

Told specifically “it’s the belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” Trump responded, “I haven’t heard that. Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?”

Wallace confronted Meadows at the end of his interview Sunday and asked directly, “You can end this controversy right now. Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?”

“Well, listen, we don’t even know what it is,” Meadows said, before going off on the media coverage:

“I can tell you you’ve spent more time talking on it, Chris, than we have in the White House. I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top 20s, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I actually had to GOogle to figure out what it is. It’s not a central part of what the president is talking about. I don’t know anything about it. I don’t even know if it’s credible.”

Meadows complained to Wallace for bringing it up and said, “If we want to talk about conspiracy, let’s get back to talking about how the FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign!”

Wallace pointed out it’s a hate group that the FBI has called a domestic terror threat.

“This president is not for hate,” Meadows said. “Let’s look at domestic terrorism and antifa and a number of other areas and quit spending time on something that 81 percent of Republicans don’t even know you’re talking about.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

