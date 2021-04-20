Maxine Waters Responds to GOP Censure Attempt: Civil Rights Movement ‘Was About Confrontation’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) responded to attempts by Republicans to punish her over her call for protestors of police brutality to be “confrontational,” in an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday shortly after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

“We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” Waters said while participating in Brooklyn Center protests this past weekend over the shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer.

Republicans decried her comments, accusing the congresswoman of inciting violence. On Tuesday, an attempt by House Republicans to censure Waters was voted down in Congress.

“They stood up with me today,” Waters said of her colleagues in an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC Tuesday night. “They put me up for censure because of my visit to Minneapolis, and my colleagues stood with me, and they voted to table the motion.”

“The Republicans love use me as a target,” Waters continued. “They raise money on my back. That’s Maxine Waters, that Black woman, who is so uppity, and who is someone we can’t control. You’ve got to make sure that I have enough money to keep her from getting reelected. And I keep getting reelected, and these poor people, many of them retirees, they keep giving them their money. They don’t seem to understand they’re not going to get me out of office. I’m here until I decide to retire.”

Waters went on to reject the argument that her call for confrontation was a call for violence.

“That’s what the civil rights movement was all about. It was about activism. It was about confrontation,” Waters said, noting Martin Luther King Jr.’s embrace of confrontation in the fight for racial justice.

“A lot of people see that as being bad, and they try to turn my words into something about violence. It’s not about violence. Martin Luther King was about nonviolence. I am nonviolent,” she said. “Confrontation was used in the sit-ins, for the civil rights legislation, the marches, the prayers. All of that is confrontation.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

