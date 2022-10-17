‘Maybe He Doesn’t Have CTE’: The View’s Sunny Hostin Reveals Father’s Reaction to Herschel Walker Debate, Argues Republican ‘Gained Votes’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin offered some surprising praise for Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Monday.

Hostin said Walker surpassed expectations and outperformed Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) last week in their debate, and her father, who watched the debate with her, thought the same.

“He did so much better than I thought he [would] that I think he gained votes, and I’m not talking about Warnock. I’m talking about Walker,” Hostin declared when the subject of the debate was brought up on The View.

Hostin revealed her father’s first reaction to the debate where Walker was scolded by a moderator for pulling out a “prop” badge after being accused of pretending to be a cop was to offer some unique praise for Walker’s state of mind.

“My father said, ‘maybe he doesn’t have CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy).’ That was one of the first things that my father thought and listening to the way he was able to discuss issues,” Hostin said.

“I wouldn’t call it discuss issues. Come on now,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded.

Hostin stood by her praise, declaring that she and her father thought Warnock “underperformed” and Walker “overperformed.”

Co-host Sara Haines theorized Hostin may have had lower expectations for Warnock, who Hostin admitted “lied” during the debate, but Hostin continued insisting the former NFL star did well.

“I still have to say that I think that trying to tie Warnock to Biden’s low approval was pretty smart. He looked like he had been prepped really well and ultimately we’ve got all of these voting restrictions in Georgia. It’s going to make it very difficult for people to vote —”

“Girl, I don’t know what you were drinking when you watched that debate,” co-host Ana Navarro interjected, though she admitted she only saw clips because she was instead having a “good time” with Goldberg while the event aired.

Watch above via ABC

