McCarthy Finally Weighs in on New Trump Charges, Tells CNN ‘What Concerns’ Him Is Biden’s Docs Case

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) immediately shifted the conversation to the documents found at Joe Biden‘s home when asked Friday by CNN about the new charges filed against Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed additional charges against Trump in the classified documents case alleging that Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate to obstruct federal investigators.

McCarthy spoke to CNN Congressional correspondent Manu Raju on Friday, claiming there are two tiers of justice, citing Biden’s handling of classified material as a senator and Hunter Biden‘s IRS case.

“What concerns me is you have a sitting president that has a situation like this, but even worse but nothing’s happened,” McCarthy told Raju. “Well, the current president had documents as a senator. So there’s no question that when you have a document as a senator that you have no right to it…If I ever had a document, that would be beyond obstruction, because I know I can’t take that document out. So he is a president when he was a senator he took a document. How many years is that? And there’s been no prosecution.”

“This is why everybody sits back and says, what are these two two terms in justice,” he added. “And then you look anything when it comes to the Biden Inc family, they get a whole different treatment. His son gets a statute of limitation run out. We know from any IRS agent you never allow that to happen.”

“How can you be so quick to judge President Trump in a short time period and you had all this other but you can’t deal with that,” GOP House leader concluded. “How is one keep being indicted and another not?”

Notably, Biden voluntarily returned the documents he kept, while Trump’s lawyers signed a certified letter to authorities saying Trump had returned all of his documents, which turned out to be false.

