On Thursday’s episode of The View, Meghan McCain, a member of the media and the wife of Federalist founder Ben Domenech, called the media “the enemy” of the Republican party — adding that “they are here to make you look bad.”

The hosts were discussing the audio investigative journalist Bob Woodward released of his February interview with President Donald Trump, during which the president admitted he knew the virus was airborne, contagious, and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

Sunny Hostin questioned how anyone could vote to reelect the president in November after hearing of his coverup, especially if they had loved ones who died from the coronavirus.

“I think it’s terrifying. If you look at the numbers now given what we know, three out of four people who died from Covid-19 would still be alive,” she said. “When Joy says mass genocide, you have 200,000 people dead now, and that falls squarely on this president. Now he’s saying he didn’t want to panic people. We know he sows panic. We know he traffics in violence; he traffics in chaos.”

McCain assured her that this new revelation would not hurt Trump’s campaign before questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Debrah Birx’s role in the mass amounts of misinformation on the coronavirus.

“As a conservative, I am always questioning big government,” she added. “I’m always questioning our leaders and I think for the most part everyone who works in D.C. is an idiot, and I remember being told that masks are fine, and I can travel safely and the coronavirus was no worse than the flu for a long period of time, so there was a lot of misinformation.”

Behar quietly said “oh, please” in the background, disapproving of McCain’s rant on the government and misinformation, before McCain pointed out that people actually distrust the media more than President Trump.

“I cannot tell you the levels of insanity and stupidity you have to be in politics to give 18 hours to any journalist on the record, period,” McCain added.

“If Bob Woodward said, ‘Hey, Meghan, what did you have for breakfast?’ I would say, ‘Off the record, Bob, no comment. Then I would call my war room and I would call my spin room I would say, ‘What does he want, what’s going on, and what kind of angle does he have?’ Because as Republicans, this is ‘Almost Famous,’ all the time. They are the enemy and they are here to make you look bad, and the idea they are going to let, literally, a shark –”

“They’re not the enemy,” Behar shot back.

“For a Republican, the media is,” added McCain. “I would never let my principal, ever under any circumstances, do an on the record interview with someone like Bob Woodward.”

