On The View today, Meghan McCain went off again on “misogynistic Bernie bros who came after me” and Elizabeth Warren.

As the co-hosts were discussing last night’s Democratic debate, Sunny Hostin praised Elizabeth Warren and said it felt like the men on stage “faded into the background.”

Joy Behar credited Sanders for saying at the debate he would do everything he could to help the eventual nominee if it’s not him.

McCain then brought up the moment when Warren wouldn’t shake hands with Sanders, before bringing up “the Bernie bros”:

“She’s not shaking hands with him because she’s over it. Because all the Bernie bros got on Twitter and are sending her snake emojis and saying #WarrenIsASnake and it started trending. ANd that’s the misogynistic Bernie bros who came after me yesterday. I’m still saying it again. Stop doing this to women. And whether Bernie likes it or not, fact that she didn’t shake his hand, I’m sorry, that tells you everything you need to know about how she feels about that.”

Yesterday on The View McCain went off on Sanders over the report about his conversation with Warren in 2020, saying, “He has a problem with women. He has for a long time, and I think if Elizabeth Warren has this in her back pocket, all is fair in politics, all is fair in love and war, and look, I don’t want another misogynist as president. Women in this country are sick of it, and I have always thought he has had a problem with women.”

Sanders national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray called the segment “shameful” and said, “I’m a longtime watcher of @TheView, and respect its reach and influence a great deal. That’s why I want it to be accountable to the women whose interests it’s attacking… Whatever this segment is, it isn’t feminism.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

