Bernie Sanders Press Secretary Lashes Out At ‘The Millionaires On The View’ Over ‘Problem with Women’ Segment

Bernie Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray lashed out at the hosts of The View over a segment in which, among other things, co-host Meghan McCain said that the Vermont senator has “a problem with women.”

On Tuesday’s edition of The View, the panel talked about the roiling controversy over a private December 2018 meeting between Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, during which Warren says Sanders told her that a woman couldn’t defeat President Donald Trump.

While co-host Joy Behar defended Sanders by saying such conversations are commonplace, but McCain and Abby Huntsman were less charitable. McCain said Sanders “has a problem with women,” and Huntsman expressed surprise that Sanders “has the following he does even with women when he does things like this.”

Gray took to Twitter to defend the women who support Sanders, tweeting a clip from the show and writing “More women have given to Bernie’s campaign than any other campaign. We have the most diverse, least white collation. But the millionaires on the View openly smear the teachers, Walmart workers, and post office employees who form our base. Shameful.”

More women have given to Bernie’s campaign than any other campaign. We have the most diverse, least white collation. But the millionaires on the View openly smear the teachers, Walmart workers, and post office employees who form our base. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/WMLqso6PfU — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) January 14, 2020

Gray went on to write that The women of @TheView should consider having on one of the many women who make up Bernie’s 70% female leadership team. Even better, they should have on one of the working-class women whose interests they undermine by parroting baseless, long-debunked talking points.”

“I’m a longtime watcher of @TheView, and respect its reach and influence a great deal. That’s why I want it to be accountable to the women whose interests it’s attacking,” Gray added.

I’m a longtime watcher of @TheView, and respect its reach and influence a great deal. That’s why I want it to be accountable to the women whose interests it’s attacking. Whatever this segment is, it isn’t feminism. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) January 14, 2020

Sanders has denied telling Warren that a woman couldn’t defeat Trump, but Warren has confirmed the story in a statement.

