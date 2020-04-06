The View co-host Meghan McCain made the case for airing President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press conferences in full on Monday, arguing they expose what the administration is doing.

As an example, McCain noted one briefing demonstrated just how “inept” Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is.

The conversation between the co-hosts began when co-host Sunny Hostin argued that the cable networks to stop airing the pressers live and instead opt for selecting newsworthy clips of the briefing to broadcast to viewers.

“There is an argument being made by some people in media that the press conferences shouldn’t be being covered,” McCain said. “My argument for keeping the press conferences is I think we’re at a place where President Trump — he’s always been a sort of totalitarian president in a way that we’ve never historically seen before.”

“And my fear is that he’s going to play on the American public’s fears in a draconian way and possibly do something akin to the Patriot Act going forward where he uses this moment in time to play off our fears for his own benefit,” McCain continued.

“And I think seeing front and center what he and his team — I for one became even more fearful of what was happening when I saw how inept Jared Kushner was. So, while he has a team of doctors like Dr. Fauci that we are all in agreement is doing a great job, my fear is that this is a moment in time that can be manipulated by the powers and the government in place.”

“I want to see front and center what he’s saying no matter how ridiculous some of the press conference commentary ebbs into,” McCain concluded.

Watch above, via ABC.

