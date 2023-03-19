A meteorologist collapsed live on-air Saturday — in what was a truly scary moment for viewers and her broadcast colleagues.

During the Saturday edition of KCAL News Mornings — the morning local news show on Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate — meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed just as she was about to deliver her forecast at the top of the 7 a.m. hour. Anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim appeared to be unsure about what was happening at first, but immediately threw to commercial as soon as they saw Carlson Schwartz hit the floor.

🚨#WATCH: As terrifying moment happened when a CBS LA meteorologist collapsed live on air 📌#LosAngeles | #California Terrifying moment shows when a CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report her co workers… https://t.co/zkWpaB81yZ pic.twitter.com/tQ9To9spDo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2023

After eight minutes of commercials, the broadcast did not resume. Instead, the station picked up network programming.

In a statement to TMZ, CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto said, “Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911. Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon.”

Carlson Schwartz herself posted a statement to Facebook Saturday afternoon, giving concerned viewers a welcome update on her condition.

“Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes,” Carlson Schwartz wrote. “I am going to be ok!”

