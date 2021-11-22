Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen suggested that the supporters of the “cult” of former President Donald Trump should be imprisoned.

On CNN Newsroom in what was his first TV interview since being released from house arrest, when asked if Trump will stop falsely claiming he won the 2020 election, Cohen said, “Like I said, he has a fragile ego. So he cannot allow that to ever happen.”

“Not in his mind, and what his goal is to convince you that he won the election and he’s done that with this percentage of Americans that are so deep into the cult of Trump and, trust me, I know about the cult of Trump. I was one of its leaders,” continued Cohen. “Maybe one of its founders and I see exactly the stupid of people as I walk in the city or I get certain text messages on occasion from individuals who are so entrenched into this cult.”

Co-host Alisyn Camerota asked Cohen what is the answer to the cult.

“Maybe incarceration,” replied Cohen, causing Camerota to laugh.

“I’m not sure the prisons are big enough for all of that,” said Camerota.

Watch above, via CNN.

