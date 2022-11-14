Michael Moore Crows He’s ‘Not Related to Nostradamus’ After Predicting Midterm ‘Blue Tsunami’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is currently on a victory lap celebrating his prediction that Democrats would have better-than-most-expected midterm results. Moore actually predicted a blue “tsunami,” but the outlier comments were reminiscent of the filmmaker’s early prediction that Donald Trump would win the presidency in 2016.

In an interview with The Guardian, which followed some MSNBC appearances, the Canadian Bacon director assured the world that he has “no special powers” and he is not “related to Nostradamus.”

“I don’t have any special powers, I’m not related to Nostradamus or Cassandra, but I was stunned once again that nobody was willing to stick their neck out,” Moore said. “I was just trying to say that common sense, and data – and if you’re not living in a bubble – should bring you to the same conclusion that there are more of us than them.”

Moore took a hit at the media, claiming they should have seen the same numbers he did, but may have been fear-mongering to “gin up the vote.”

“They may be trying to gin up the vote through fear – ‘This is going to happen so you’d better get your butts to polls.’ They may think it’s noble, but I don’t think it’s noble at all,” the filmmaker said.

If Democrats do not retain control of the House, Moore points blame to the party itself over its “scare tactics” related to Trump, who is expected to be announcing a 2024 presidential run this week.

“If we don’t keep the House I think the reason for that is the scare tactics of the Democratic party and perhaps some enablers in the media who are ginning up this, ‘Trump is on his way back, folks, here comes the big bad boogie man,'” he said. “By doing that they hurt the thing overall.”

