Michael Moore ‘Optimistic’ About Democratic Midterm Chances Because He Doesn’t ‘Live in a Bubble’ and Millions of Americans Aren’t ‘Very Bright’

Michael Moore continued oozing optimism about the Democratic Party’s chances in the midterms, despite the fact that the filmmaker wrote off 80 to 90 million Americans as “not very bright.”

Appearing with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday, Moore claimed he’s more optimistic than some other Democrats about their chances because he doesn’t “live in a bubble.”

“First of all, I don’t live in a bubble. I spend a great deal of time in the midwest, I travel the country making my films, whatever, so I pay attention and I listen to people,” Moore said, explaining this was also how he predicted Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016 when many were balking at the potential.

Moore also noted President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton previously winning the popular vote in presidential elections to further justify his optimism.

“I’m very optimistic because there are more Democrats registered to vote in this country than there are Republicans by about 20 million. Biden won by seven million, the popular vote. Hillary won the popular vote by three million,” the Canadian Bacon director said.

Moore declared during his appearance that he’s “just like a lot of basic everyday Americans,” but also wrote off 80 to 90 million Americans as “not very bright” when asked if inflation concerns could push people towards Republicans. Moore was quick to inform MSNBC viewers that they are likely not among this “not very bright” group thanks to their taste in cable news.

“The American people, they’re treated like they’re a bunch of dummies. They’re not idiots. Okay, now granted, there’s 330 million in the country, maybe a good 80 to 90 million aren’t very bright,” Moore said. “No offense to those watching who aren’t very bright. You’re watching MSNBC, so I’m making an assumption that you know what’s going on.”

Moore argued Republicans will not be able to flip Democrats and said Americans are more concerned with issues like the overturning of Roe v. Wade than they are with how inflation is affecting their ability to buy food, clothing, and shelter.

Watch above via MSNBC

