‘Sarah Palin Is to Be Commended’ for Dining Out Two Days After Covid-Positive Test, Says Michele Bachmann

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) appeared on Jessie Watters Primetime Friday and commended Sarah Palin for being a potential menace to public health.

Palin is in New York for her defamation trial against the New York Times, but the case has been delayed because she tested positive for Covid-19, the presiding judge announced. City guidelines recommend Covid-positive people isolate for at least five days from their last positive test.

But on Wednesday, the former Alaska governor and ex-GOP vice presidential candidate was spotted eating in an outdoor enclosure at Elio’s restaurant on the Upper East Side. It was the same establishment that allowed her dine there on Saturday, despite the fact that she is unvaccinated and all indoor diners in the city must be vaxxed.

Bachmann lauded Palin for her actions.

“You know, my 91-year-old mom just got Omicron,” Bachmann told host Jesse Watters. “And she had sniffles for about five seconds and she was done. Everybody obviously has different reactions to it. But I think, honestly, Sarah Palin is to be commended because she’s trying to act like a normal human being in the greatest city in America: New York City. She’s going out to eat at a wonderful little boutique Italian restaurant.”

Bachmann went on to say that many public officials have “misused their power” and have “lied” to the country.

“And at this point, I think it’s time we start resuming normal American life, like going out to eat at a restaurant and acting like normal human beings rather than cowering in our basements,” she concluded.

