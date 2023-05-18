Mika Brzezinski gave a very generous take on Joe Biden’s work ethic and the level of effort the president puts into everything he does.

The gushing tangent came as Morning Joe discussed Biden’s polling advantage over Donald Trump, with Joe Scarborough arguing that Biden could overcome concerns about his age if the White House can get past his “presentation issue.” This led to Brzezinski heaping praise on Biden because he “keeps up a brutal schedule.”

There is no question that there is a tremendous difference — and this is understating it incredibly — between the amount of work that he puts in a day compared to former President Trump and his executive time. Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, they are very giving of themselves. They show up at everything. They give their time, and — I mean, it’s part of his kindness. It’s part of his political instincts, and that’s going to be something that they really want to look at as the campaign heats up, and the schedule gets even more brutal, if that’s possible. But anyone looking at Joe Biden and seeing what he does in a day, I mean, I know you would be exhausted if you had a schedule and probably would take some days off, or I would.

While Brzezinski lavishes praise upon Biden, the president’s critics frequently question his capacity to serve not only because of his age, but whether he has the stamina for the job. Even though Biden and Trump would both be octogenerians at some point in terms starting in 2024, the former president’s supporters frequently argue that he is the more energetic figure between the two.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com