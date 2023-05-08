Fox News Doctor Slams White House For Not Testing Biden For ‘Mental Acuity’

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier turned a conversation about Joe Biden’s poll numbers into a discussion about the president’s supposed mental decline.

Saphier was on Outnumbered Monday as the Fox panel dove into Biden’s dismal poll numbers, even after he just announced his run for re-election in 2024. As the panel broke down the numbers and the pressure Biden is under over the debt ceiling, Saphier was invited to give her take, and she emphasized that “Republicans need get out of their own way if they actually want to win this election. President Biden won the last election by hiding in his basement.”

Saphier pointed to ABC News’ numbers that show far more Americans think Donald Trump has the physical and mental stamina to be president compared to Biden. She then critiqued the White House’s reports on Biden’s physicals from the last few years for not commenting on his cognitive ability.

“I could really care less if the president can touch his toes,” Saphier said. “It’s very disingenuous that they continue to not mention his mental acuity and not giving him a full cognitive evaluation. They completely leave that out and any 80-year-old man is supposed to be having one at his physicals.”

It’s worth noting that when Biden’s last physical gave him a clean bill of health, it included the results of a neurological exam which appeared favorable for his brain functionality:

An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis.

Even so, Biden’s critics have impugned his mental integrity time, time, and time again, quite often on Fox News.

