MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle blasted President Donald Trump’s latest comments on the 2020 Election while demanding answers for the lack of intervention from Republican leaders.

On Thursday, Morning Joe discussed Trump’s 46 minute, conspiracy theory-laden online speech, which Mika Brzezinski described as a “diatribe full of lies.” As Brzezinski asked where will Republicans finally draw the line with Trump, Barnicle answered that the country faces a “scary” situation since the president “walked away” from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed approximately 240,000 Americans.

“He has walked away from these duties,” Barnicle said. “He has left the field. He’s surrounded by people who have not heard or answered the call of the country.”

As he spoke of how “the country wants leadership,” Barnicle remarked that former president George W. Bush acted as a leader in the aftermath of 9/11, so he wondered “where are the Republican United States senators who perhaps heard of or listened to that 46-minute mentally ill rant last night from the president?”

Anyone who listened or heard what Donald Trump said last night and were commissioned by the people of their states to represent the state and the country who did not think maybe we should go down and take this away from him, invoke the 25th amendment before more damage is done, where are these people? That’s the question of the day. That’s the question of our time.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]