Mike Huckabee Says ‘Outsourcing’ Security of Americans to the Taliban ‘Is Like Outsourcing Your Diet Plan to Michael Moore’

Former Arkansas governor and current Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee has talked openly about his past struggles with obesity, but that didn’t prevent him from taking a shot at Michael Moore on Friday over the liberal filmmaker’s weight.

During a discussion on Americans stranded in Afghanistan who were unable to make to the airport in Kabul before the last U.S. evacuation flight, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum wondered if their stories will be forgotten by the Biden administration. With the Taliban in control of the country and no U.S. presence on the ground, there are concerns that the stranded are in danger.

“I guess the question is, you can want the story to go away if you’re in the White House, but is the story gonna go away?” she asked Huckabee.

“It might simply because the press lacks the curiosity and the natural cynicism that we need in the press in order to keep pressing the story,” he said. “The fact is, they let Joe [Biden] just turn his back and walk away.”

Next came his shot at Moore:

But outsourcing the future of Americans who are stranded and held hostage in Afghanistan… but to outsource their protection to the Taliban is like outsourcing your diet plan to Michael Moore. I mean this is insane. And right now Joe Biden is talking about, let’s deliver some resources to the people in the northeast and to the Gulf coast that have gone through a terrible weather system. Well, $85 billion of resources that we might use for Americans is right now being inventoried by the Taliban and adding to their own military capacity to using against us. That’s insane.

In 2007, Huckabee told National Public Radio he had dropped 100 pounds during his final term as governor. He recalled how just before a meeting with his cabinet in 2003, Huckabee took his seat at the head of the table, only to have the chair break.

“I found myself sprawled out on the floor,” Huckabee said. “It was terribly humiliating.”

Around that time, Huckabee learned he had type-2 diabetes, prompting him to make lifestyle changes that enabled him to slim down.

