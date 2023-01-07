Mike Lindell Throws Marjorie Taylor Greene All the Way Under MAGA Bus Over Speaker Vote: ‘Oh, I Let It Slip Out!’

MyPillow CEO and stolen election conspiracy theory ringleader Mike Lindell threw MAGA Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under the bus this week over her support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy‘s ultimately successful bid for the Speaker’s gavel, and even implied she should be replaced with better “input.”

Lindell appeared on a podcast published on Telegram Thursday during which he spoke with several far-right activists, including a Gateway Pundit writer, and during the half-hour interview he singled out Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s resistance to McCarthy as laudable, and MTG’s endorsement as decidedly not.

Speaking about the more Trumpist Republicans, Lindell said “they have made promises to the grassroots, they’ve made promises to the people.”

“Matt Gaetz is not going to break his promise,” he said, one of several times he incorrectly predicted Gaetz would not allow McCarthy’s win to happen. “I’m very surprised that the one, I won’t name her name, but it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, she broke her promise.”

“Oh I did name her name. Oh, I let it slip out,” Lindell continued. “Now the media can say ‘Mike Lindell bashers Marjorie Taylor Greene!'”

“You know, I just think that she, I mean, it’s her choice. But obviously, she was promised something,” he added. “And I don’t know if that promise helps the people, you know what I mean?”

On Friday, Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, formerly of Mediaite, reached out for a reaction to McCarthy’s win in light of that podcast.

“It’s disappointing anyone that went for McCarthy because we need a different input to get a different output,” Lindell told The Daily Beast Friday evening. “And that includes Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Saying you need “different input” to get “different output” is a way of suggesting that change in congress can only come by changing who is in congress. To which sentiment Lindell added, “that includes Marjorie Taylor Green.”

Lindell, the pied piper of “stolen election” hysterics, has recently said he will be going to Florida to “investigate” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s victory in the midterms. He finds it suspicious that the popular Republican who is a major threat to Donald Trump in 2024 won a blue county, he claims.

Watch the clip above, via the Be Reasonable podcast on Telegram.

