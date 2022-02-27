Mitt Romney Excoriates ‘Disgusting’ Pro-Putin Republicans: ‘Almost Treasonous’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) tore into his fellow Republicans who have spoken positively about Vladimir Putin, or offered advantageous statements to Russia while Ukraine remains under attack.

Romney gave a broad-range interview to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, commenting on everything from the situation in Ukraine, to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s (R-GA) decision to speak at the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference. At one point, Bash asked Romney for his thoughts on the “pro-Putin sentiments” that a fraction of the GOP has embraced in terms of whether the U.S. should intervene in Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

Romney’s response:

Well a lot of those people are changing their stripes as they’re seeing the response of the world and the political response here in the U.S. But how anybody in this country which loves freedom can side with Vladimir Putin — who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents. He’s been an adversary of America at every chance he’s had. It’s unthinkable to me. It’s almost treasonous, and it just makes me ill to see some of these people do that. But of course, they do it ’cause it’s shock value and it will get them more eyeballs and make a little more money for them and their network. It’s disgusting. I’m hopeful you’re seeing some of those people recognize just how wrong they were.

Romney didn’t specify who exactly he was talking about, though his comments could have been referring to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who dismissed Russia’s threat to Ukraine until they began their military assault against the country. As it were, former President Donald Trump has been repeatedly calling Putin “smart” while ragging on his political foes throughout the international crisis.

Bash said to Romney, “Treasonous is a big word, so I just have to quickly follow. Would that include the former president?”

“Well, I said it’s nearly treasonous,” Romney answered. “Standing up for freedom is the right thing to do in America. Anything less than that, in my opinion, is unworthy of American support.”

Watch above, via CNN.

