CNN contributor Molly Jong-Fast questioned Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) legislative priorities after she ensured a loophole used by private equity executives would remain in the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in the Senate on Sunday afternoon.

After 16 hours of voting, the U.S Senate finally passed the bill, allowing Democrats to come that much closer to a massive legislative victory. The Inflation Reduction Act, which focuses on fighting climate change, lowering healthcare costs, and reducing the federal deficit, was held up by chamber debates on spending. The vote fell on party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, resulting in the bill’s 51-50 passage.

On Thursday, Sinema agreed to back the legislation after fellow Democrats compromised to drop a proposal that would close the carried interest loophole, a commonly used tactic by private equity firms to pay a lower tax rate. Sinema helped to ensure a $14 billion tax break for the corporate firms, which happen to make up a large chunk of her campaign donors.

Jong-Fast joined CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Sunday, following the Senate passage of the bill.

Acosta noted that Democrats “don’t seem too perturbed,” by the securing of the carried interest loophole, adding “but once again because of the 50-50 Senate, they had to deal with these last-minute changes, care of Kyrsten Sinema.”

“Find someone who loves you the way Kyrsten Sinema loves private equity and venture capital,” chimed in Jong-Fast.

The CNN commentator and contributing writer at The Atlantic continued to rip into the Senator and her legislative motives:

You know, she fought really hard for that carried interest tax loophole. It seems like a mistake in my mind to be a Democratic senator who is so tied to her corporate donors. Especially when there seems like there could likely be a primary challenge from Ruben Gallego. But, I mean she has just doubled down on it and in the end, I don’t think it matters because she voted for the bill and they were able to pass it. And they got this huge investment in climate, the biggest federal investment in climate ever. So I think it is a big deal.

