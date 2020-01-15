On the morning that followed the last Democratic Primary debate before the Iowa caucus, Mika Brzezinski led a discussion on the set of Morning Joe that was remarkably critical of the moderation by CNN’s Abby Phillip.

The specific context of the criticism was Phillip’s addressing the “he said-she said” dust-up between Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren over a private conversation that happened roughly two years ago. Warren alleged that Sanders claimed that a woman could not run for president, which Sanders whole-heartedly denied saying specifically during the debate.

Phillip, however, followed Sanders’s full-throated denial, not by challenging Warren’s claim but instead treated her claim as absolute truth which drew broad criticism from across the political spectrum. (Watch the exchange here.)

After airing that particular moment, Brzezinksi was confounded by Phillip’s curious questioning.

“I am completely confused as to why it turned from Bernie Sanders saying I didn’t say it to Elizabeth Warren being asked what did you think when he said it? He says he didn’t say it. So you turn to Elizabeth Warren and say did he say it. That’s the issue,” Brzezinksi said, adding “I mean, it’s bizarre. What the heck happened there? Are they listening? Because you have to listen when you do a debate and then take the question to the next candidate.”

“It was a miss,” added Donny Deutsch from his off-camera perch.

The conversation then turned to the overall debate, which Joe Scarborough derided by saying “nobody looked good on that debate stage last night.” He added “let’s just say what everybody is saying behind the scenes. I mean, who I’ve talked to, nobody looked good on the debate stage last night. It was probably everybody’s weakest performance.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

