Morning Joe Interviewed A Yale Professor Who Defended Biden’s Energy Policy And Its Actually Kind Of Super Informative

Yale School of Management Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld joined the set of Morning Joe Tuesday morning and provided a remarkably insightful conversation regarding President Joe Biden’s energy policy which he defended in a refreshingly dispassionate and well-informed way.

Sonnenfeld co-wrote an article for Fortune with Stephen Tian titled “Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy.” Joe Scarborough found the article quite fascinating and summarized some of the biggest takeaways in almost a teacher’s pet manner that earned an “A+” from his guest.

“I’m going to read statements that people would never know listening to the gibberish and the talking points coming from the far right,” Scarborough opened before listing topics for his guest to hit out the park “Number one, the United States is now the world’s largest oil producer and needs almost no Saudi oil. The United States has already cut its imports of Saudi oil by 90% over the past decade.”

Fact check: true, at least according to the Yale professor who called it “impressive” and listed numbers off the top of his head, revealing how well-informed he is on the issue.

Second? “Federal leases under Biden far exceed those under Trump,” Scarborough noted. “We hear drill baby drill professor all the time. Let me say it, federal leases under Biden far exceed those under Donald Trump.”

“That is pretty astounding, but they’re up by a third,” Sonnenfeld replied. “The federal leases alone, the first year of Biden versus Trump.

Next up? Biden’s recent release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Oil Reserve has led to loads of criticism from the right. Trump did the same on four separate occasions, according to Sonnefeld.

The Yale professor also talked about Vladimir Putin’s shocking blunder in thinking his natural gas could just be sold to India and China, which isn’t happening due to no pipelines. He also talked about the “October Surprise” of OPEC+ raising the price of oil, suggesting that it is because Saudi Arabia might want Trump back in office.

Every now and again, a morning show throws off a terrific interview that makes the viewer better informed. This was such a segment. Kudos to all involved.

Watch above via MSNBC.

