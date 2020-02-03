Morning Joe delighted in mocking President Donald Trump for sending out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory last Sunday night, as well as the state of Kansas itself. Only one problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. The tweet has since been taken down and replaced with one congratulating the correct state.

“You say Kansas, I say Missouri. You know?” Joe Scarborough opined, adding “You talk to Putin. I start to worry. Tomato, tomahto, let’s call the whole thing off.”

“I wonder what Claire McCaskill will say about that,” said John Heilemann, who further wondered how “that guy became the emperor of red State America?

And so it continued until Mika Brzezinski spiked the proverbial football with “It’s Missouri, you stone-cold idiot.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]