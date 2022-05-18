Morning Joe Regular Gives Democrats ‘Branding’ Advice Amid Replacement Theory Outrage: ‘You Have to Scare the Bejesus Out of People’

Morning Joe invited on MSNBC regular and “branding expert” Donny Deutsch on Wednesday to offer some marketing advice to Democrats, and Deutsch says the party needs to “scare the bejesus out of people” right now.

The advice follows numerous Democrats accusing conservative commentators and politicians of pushing replacement theory, an ideology also found expressed in a manifesto belonging to the alleged shooter who killed 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket last week.

“This isn’t a branding issue, this is a really serious issue and it’s important that people, whether it’s Democrats or Republicans or independents alike, whether it’s Liz Cheney or other people who are deeply offended with this replacement theory,” host Joe Scarborough said, then referencing liberal billionaire George Soros, who is often tied to conspiracy theories due to his political donations and activism. “The question is what is the best way to push back on this hatred, this conspiracy theory that’s based on a Jewish international banker, it is so anti-semitic. They’ve slotted George Soros in there, trying to make the country browner and blacker. What’s the best way to push back on that lie?”

According to their “branding expert,” Democrats need to be taking advantage of the current moment and pushing all Republicans to publicly denounce any connection to replacement theory.

“You take this heinous platform and make the Republicans own it. Every Republican politician, every candidate, ask them about it. They can’t run from it because it’s part of who they are at this point, as disgusting as that is. But make it the Republican replacement theory, mainstream it,” Deutsch said.

The commentator acknowledged President Joe Biden and Democrats do not currently have an economy to tout — due to record inflation affecting everything from gas to food prices — so they need to lean in on going after Republicans and “scare the bejesus out of people.”

“We don’t have the economy on our side as Democrats, so you have to scare the bejesus out people,” he advised. “The way to scare them is to say, ‘you know this replacement is not just coming from theory dark corner of the web. This is the Republican platform. Make them own it … Call out Tucker Carlson, call out politicians and make them own it. This is a Republican platform. It’s the racist Republican replacement theory.”

