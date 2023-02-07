MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gleefully Declares ‘Culture Wars Are Over’ After Grammys: ‘The Left Won’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid declared this week that the Grammy Awards were proof that the let has already won the “culture wars.”

On Monday night, Reid touted the diversity of the Grammys ceremony, citing a full Spanish performance by Bad Bunny, Kim Petras becoming the first trans artist to receive a Grammy, Lizzo singing with a group of “many sized singers,” and much more.

Reid glefully fantasized about the show irking some of her regular political targets, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

“So yeah. The culture wars are over, and the left won. Like total defeat. I can only the heads exploding in red states. I imagine Ron DeSantis is somewhere [walking] through his governor’s mansion, trying to figure out how to ban the airing of the Grammys in Florida,” Reid said.

The MSNBC has never been a fan of Florida, recently describing it as a hell on Earth. The Grammys did manage to ruffle the feathers of a number of conservative pundits, most taking issue with a performance by Petras and Sam Smith where the latter dressed as the devil.

Reid chalked up the latest Grammy ceremony to a display of “modernity.” Conservatives like DeSantis, she claimed, want to rewind culture to the era of John Wayne, a fight she claimed the right can never win.

“Despite the almost hysterical war the right is raging to take the culture back to the John Wayne era,” Reid said. “They are not just losing. They literally cannot win. Cultural progression is relentless. Once people get a taste of modernity, they almost never go back willingly.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

