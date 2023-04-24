MSNBC’s Joy Reid Twists the Knife, Notes Tucker Carlson Has Been Canned by All Three Major Cable News Networks: ‘Yes, He Used To Work Here’

Fox News executives put the dagger in Tucker Carlson’s tenure at the network on Monday morning. Later that night, MSNBC’s Joy Reid decided to give it a twist.

Fox announced on Monday it parted ways with the top-rated cable news host, though sources say he was fired. Carlson’s exit came less than a week after Fox settled a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which Carlson and other hosts and guests suggested helped rig the 2020 presidential election. Dominion initially sought $1.6 billion, but agreed to take Fox’s offer of $787.5 million.

A separate lawsuit by a former producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight alleges Fox News tolerated a culture of sexual harassment in the workplace. Fox denies the allegations.

Carlson’s termination was effective immediately.

Reid addressed the matter on The ReidOut.

“No grand sendoff for Tuckums,” she said. “No final show for him to sign off with his viewers. It’s almost hard to believe that just months ago, Tucker wielded so much power, Kevin McCarthy traded him 40,000 hours of exclusive January 6th footage in his hostage deal to become speaker.”

She went on to note that Carlson has been let go by all three major cable news networks.

“Tucker has officially achieved something that I don’t think anyone else in our industry can claim – being let go by all three major cable networks,” Reid added. “MSNBC – yes, he used to work here; CNN – after Jon Stewart humiliated him live on air, and now Fox.”

As she spoke, a graphic appeared on screen with headlines announcing each departure.

She went on the say Carlson “arguably has done more on cable television to spread the gospel hate, fear, and paranoia than anyone since radio propagandist Father Coughlin in the Nazi era of the 1930s.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com