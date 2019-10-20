Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney made a big deal of announcing Thursday that the administration decided the next G7 will be held at the Trump Doral resort.

And then the president announced that’s off, blaming the “Irrational Hostility” from Democrats and the media:

….Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Chris Wallace, after grilling Mulvaney on his furious attempts at walking back his Ukraine comments at that presser, asked him why the president “caved” on this.

Mulvaney said, “I honestly think what you saw in the tweet was real… He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback. At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business, and he saw an opportunity to take the biggest leaders from around the world and he wanted to put on the absolute best show, the best visit that he possibly could.”

Wallace picked up on his odd comment to remark, “You say he considers himself in the hospitality business. He’s the President of the United States.”

“Yeah, but that’s his background,” Mulvaney said. “He used to be in the real estate business… He wanted to put on a show.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

