New York Post Deletes Story on Tucker Carlson’s New $5.5 Million Home

The New York Post published and deleted a story featuring Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new $5.5 million Florida home. Its Page Six section published a photo of the house with it circled.

The Post is owned by News Corp., which like the Fox News-owned Fox Corp., is part of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

The article focused on Carlson’s new property in Florida. On Tuesday, the home was featured on the gossip site Dirt. It reported Carlson and his wife bought the three-bedroom home for $5.5 million. The sale was not listed publicly.

Carlson has been understandably sensitive about stories on where he lives. In 2020, he lashed out at two journalists in Maine who, according to the host, were working on “a story on the location of my family’s house.” He claimed he moved to the state after protestors hectored him and his family at his house in Washington, D.C.

On his show, the host named the reporters, who in turn received threats. One journalist’s address was posted online. The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple reported at the time:

That intrusion was merely the beginning. In an interview with the Erik Wemple Blog, Spinski alleged that about an hour after the Carlson accusations, someone attempted to break into his Maine home while he and his wife were present. “It was like a booming sound, someone trying to get in,” says Spinski. “Our doors up until that segment aired had actually been unlocked.… When the segment aired, everything got locked and I’m glad it did because within an hour somebody was here.… We sort of put ourselves in the safest place we could away from the windows and called police and waited it out.” Chief Deputy Rand Maker of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm or deny the office’s involvement, citing Maine law.

Dirt noted Carlson, whose stepmother is an heiress to the Swanson frozen food empire, sold his D.C. home of more than 9,000 square feet for $3.95 million nearly three years ago.

The host has filmed many editions of Tucker Carlson Tonight from his homes in Florida and Maine.

