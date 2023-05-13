Newsmax Panel Devolves Into Shouting Match About Jordan Neely Killing: ‘Being Hungry Is Not a Crime!’

Newsmax’s The Right Squad devolved into a shouting match on Friday after Newsmax host Jenn Pellegrino and political analyst Jason Nichols argued over the killing of Jordan Neely.

Addressing the second-degree manslaughter charges against Daniel Penny, who is accused of accidentally killing Neely while subduing him on a New York City subway train on May 1, Pellegrino questioned, “Is this the beginning of the end of the Good Samaritan?”

“You know, it certainly seems that way in [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg’s New York City,” she said. “I mean he goes after former President Trump, he’s focused on that, but the people that are out there either defending themselves from violent crime or defending others…”

“There was no violent crime though,” interrupted Nichols, to which Pellegrino replied, “He was threatening people.”

“No, but there was no violent crime. He didn’t attack anyone,” Nichols said.

After Pellegrino said Neely “was threatening to attack people,” Nichols shot back, “Violent crime means someone was attacked. Nobody was attacked.”

“If someone looks at me wrong or screams at me, should I kill them?” he asked. “Should I choke them to death? Should I come up behind them and put them in a rear naked choke?”

The Right Squad host Chris Plante then weighed in, telling Nichols, “Probably, yeah, if he’s threatening to murder people on a subway train.”

“He did not threaten, he said he was hungry…” Nichols argued. “And being mentally ill is not a crime. Being hungry is not a crime. Being homeless is not a crime.”

Republican politician and former news anchor Kari Lake, a guest on the show, said, “We need to address the whole situation. It’s so frightening to walk down the street and you have somebody who’s either on something or severely mentally ill and we’re just supposed to look away and act like nothing’s happening, or if somebody is getting right up our face, ignore it.”

“We’re afraid to act. We need to address this,” Lake said. “We spend a fortune in taxes and what is it getting us? Unsafe streets. We can’t even defend ourselves, not just in this case but there’s other cases where somebody is hurting someone, and people are going to be afraid to defend themselves or help others.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

