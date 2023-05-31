A panel on Newsmax’s The Right Squad Tuesday devolved into a heated argument over the meaning of the word “kink.”

After a New York Times film critic wrote that Disney’s 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid lacked “joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor,” and “kink,” one lone Newsmax panelist was left to defend the newspaper’s use of the term against the rest of his panel.

“To know that the New York Times and the leftists want to push on sex to what should be a child’s movie, it shows their intention,” said former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp during the panel. “It shows that the left has no limits, and they could care less about protecting our children.”

Host Chris Plante added, “And it’s not just sex; it’s kink. The word ‘kink’ is in there, which makes it a step or two further than just sexualizing.”

Democratic strategist and Right Squad regular Jason Nichols, disagreed, arguing, “That’s not what kink means in this context. Kink means… I wrote down the definition, word-for-word: ‘a sharp twist or curve in something otherwise straight.'”

“That’s literally what it means when you’re talking about a film. He’s talking about a curve or a sharp turn, something like that,” Nichols said. “To make it about sex is weird. Like, it was not about sex.”

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, however, suggested that the New York Times movie critic put the word “in there on purpose.”

“And by the way, this is from a company that says, ‘More and more and more sex. There can’t be enough sex in these juvenile-focused films,'” said Schlapp, who was recently accused of groping and fondling a man’s crotch without consent — an affair which resulted in Schlapp’s disappearance from Fox News.

“But obviously we’re not saying that there’s sex in the film…” shot back Nichols, to which Schlapp replied, “He’s saying that’s what’s wrong with the film, is there’s no kink!”

Nichols went on to argue:

No, he’s comparing it to the original Little Mermaid … Are we saying that there’s more sex… there was sex in the original Little Mermaid? Of course not! He’s talking about a sharp turn. He studies word power. He’s a writer. That’s how he writes.

After Plante told Nichols he “should have been a defense attorney” in “Gitmo”, Nichols appealed to viewers at home, “If you’re watching, please look up the word ‘kink’ and see what it means.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com