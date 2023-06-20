Newsmax Regular Hits Fellow Panelists Mocking Karine Jean-Pierre’s Juneteenth ‘Historic Figure’ Comments

Democratic analyst Jason Nichols, a regular on Newsmax’s The Right Squad, criticized his fellow panelists on Monday for mocking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Juneteenth comments about being a “historic figure.”

During an interview with the Grio, less than a week before Juneteenth, Jean-Pierre said, “This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day.”

Reacting to Jean-Pierre’s comments on The Right Squad, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley argued that the phrase “I’m a historic figure” was “probably not something you should say, you should let people say that about you.”

Gidley added that it was “a weird thing to say, obviously. It’s self-aggrandizing. There’s no self awareness there,” while former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp said, “She could learn a little bit about humility, I think, in that position.”

Nichols then weighed in, defending Jean-Pierre’s comments and revealing the context behind them.

“I think it’s important to point out the place that she was actually speaking, which was the Grio, which is a Black publication,” said Nichols, who pointed out, “It’s around Juneteenth and she’s actually talking about the fact that she is the first Black, queer woman to hold that position.”

He continued, “I understand that you guys don’t understand that feeling of being a Black person in a position where if you don’t do well, people are going to think Black people can’t do that, and I think even Tim Scott would tell you that.”

Nichols said, “I think if you talked to Black Republicans, they’d feel that very same pressure that many African-Americans feel and other people of color when they are put into a position that has a lot of visibility.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

