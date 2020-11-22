Newsmax TV host and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson claimed on the Saturday night episode of his program that the “Office of the President-Elect” was “a fake office for [President-elect] Joe Biden,” yet that very claim made by Johnson is false.

“They even created a fake office for Joe Biden, the Office of the President-Elect, sounds nice, but it’s fake, it’s not real, for the record there is no such thing as the Office of the President-Elect,” Johnson stated.

“How insecure. These people are about as confident as Brian Stelter on a Peloton [bike],” he added. “This is not the behavior of winners; this is the behavior of feeble thin-skinned tyrants, who can’t wait to have control over your life again.”

Johnson’s claim about the “Office of the President-Elect” being “fake” this past week initial spread on social media, but it is false, as Reuters fact-checkers found.

“Both President Trump and former President Barack Obama used ‘Office of the President Elect’ branding when they were president-elect, as seen in Reuters photos taken on Jan. 11, 2017 and Nov. 25, 2008 respectively, here, here, here and here. A photo from Dec. 14 2016 shows Trump using a ‘President-elect’ seal, here,” Reuters reported.

Johnson and Newsmax TV didn’t respond to requests for comment from Mediaite about the false claim made on-air or if they plan on issuing a correction.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

