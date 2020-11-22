Newsmax’s Benny Johnson Claims President-Elect Office Is a ‘Fake Office’ Made For Biden (Nope, Trump Did It Too)
Newsmax TV host and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson claimed on the Saturday night episode of his program that the “Office of the President-Elect” was “a fake office for [President-elect] Joe Biden,” yet that very claim made by Johnson is false.
“They even created a fake office for Joe Biden, the Office of the President-Elect, sounds nice, but it’s fake, it’s not real, for the record there is no such thing as the Office of the President-Elect,” Johnson stated.
“How insecure. These people are about as confident as Brian Stelter on a Peloton [bike],” he added. “This is not the behavior of winners; this is the behavior of feeble thin-skinned tyrants, who can’t wait to have control over your life again.”
Johnson’s claim about the “Office of the President-Elect” being “fake” this past week initial spread on social media, but it is false, as Reuters fact-checkers found.
“Both President Trump and former President Barack Obama used ‘Office of the President Elect’ branding when they were president-elect, as seen in Reuters photos taken on Jan. 11, 2017 and Nov. 25, 2008 respectively, here, here, here and here. A photo from Dec. 14 2016 shows Trump using a ‘President-elect’ seal, here,” Reuters reported.
Johnson and Newsmax TV didn’t respond to requests for comment from Mediaite about the false claim made on-air or if they plan on issuing a correction.
Watch above, via Newsmax TV.
