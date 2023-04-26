NewsNation Expands to 24-Hours, Adds New Live Show

In a landscape full of cable news shakeups, NewsNation expanded this week to 24-hour programming on weekdays and is planning to get even bigger with 24/7 coverage by the end of next year, according to Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.

The expansion is part of the Nexstar-owned cable network’s plan to upsize in a media market that has seen the firing of two major news anchors this week, Fox’s Tucker Carlson and CNN’s Don Lemon.

“The contrast couldn’t be more stark,” Sook said at a ribbon cutting for the network’s new studios in New York. “If you look across the media landscape, you know there are layoffs going on at competitor companies. There are high profile anchor terminations, I think is the appropriate word to say, and as (NewsNation president) Michael Corn said, we’re hiring and we’re looking to build this up.”

In addition to its line-up of big names like Mediaite owner Dan Abrams (host of Dan Abrams Live), Elizabeth Vargas (host of Elizabeth Vargas Reports), Chris Cuomo (host of Cuomo), and Ashleigh Banfield (host of Banfield), NewsNation is adding a new live block from 1-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday called NewsNation Now.

“Viewer trust is at the center of everything we do, and viewer demand for this expanded block is strong,” said Michael Corn, president for news at NewsNation.

According to Nexstar, the NewsNation Now will be anchored by different guest journalists from 1-3 p.m. until a permanent anchor is named, then Nichole Berlie from 3-5 p.m.

NewsNation’s 24-hour weekday schedule can be found here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com