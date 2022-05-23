Newt Gingrich Tells Fox & Friends ‘What President Biden Did Was Exactly Right’ on China-Taiwan Comments

President Joe Biden earned rare praise from Newt Gingrich, who told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the president was “exactly right” to say the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily.

At an early Monday press conference in Japan during his diplomatic trip to Asia, a reporter asked Biden, “Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?”

Biden replied: “Yes. We agree with the One China policy. We signed onto it and all the attendant agreements made from there. But the idea that [Taiwan] can be taken by force, it’s just not appropriate. It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

Since then, White House aides put out a statement appearing to walk-back that commitment, downplaying Biden’s clear and declarative statement. This was the point made by Fox News contributor and former GOP Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who has been a fiercely vocal critic of the Biden administration.

Fox host Will Cain asked his guest “So what did you make of both President Biden’s statement, which is the second time he has been fairly definitive on whether or not the United States would defend Taiwan and then the sort of pivoting backtracking to, I guess, a more strategic ambiguity on our position between China and Taiwan? ”

“I thought what President Biden did was exactly right,” Gingrich replied. “Given the mess in Ukraine, and the degree to which I think the Russians did not believe that the western world would come to the defense of Ukrainians — and now the much bigger war with worldwide implications of global famine and just enormous problems — I think here he is trying to be very clear.”

Gingrich then pivoted to whomever in the White House released a statement ostensibly walking back Biden’s comments. “I can’t understand how you walk it back,” he said. “I mean, the word yes is definitive and probably the right word to make sure that Xi Jinping who is the dictator and head of the secretary-general of the Chinese communist party.”

“Xi Jinping needs to understand an attack on Taiwan would lead to a general war,” Gingrich added. “Because that’s what would happen. If the United States goes in to defend Taiwan we will be in a general war with China.”

Gingrich finished by saying that Biden here was “pretty good” in terms of discouraging a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. He then dinged White House aides who put out the conflicting statement: “He’s the president, they’re not.”

Watch above via Fox News.

