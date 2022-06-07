Nicolle Wallace: Fox News Not Showing Jan. 6 Hearings Shows Trump World is Afraid of ‘Deep Trump Insiders’ Testifying

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said on Tuesday that Fox News’ decision not to air the House Jan. 6 Committee hearings in prime time is “smoking gun” evidence that the American right is afraid of what the hearings will show.

Wallace made the remarks in response to her guest, New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, who said:

In the months since that time the parties have retrenched and voters have gone back to their original camps, and so this is a potential opportunity for many Democrats to promote what they’re seeing at these hearings, the new revelations that will come out and to remind voters and the American people about how democracy was on the line on January 6th, and that’s not something to forget about as you’re making your decisions going into the midterms.

“And you know the smoking gun evidence that the right knows this, A.B., is Fox News’s decision not to carry it,” Wallace responded. It is worth noting that while Fox News will not cover the hearings, they will stream on Fox Nation and Fox Business Network will cover them in full.

“And if you look at the way Fox News carried Trump’s water, it was by smearing Col. [Alexander] Vindman, it was by smearing Marie Yovanovich, it was by smearing any government official who spoke up on the side of the rule of law and the truth,” she continued, adding:

The challenge — I wouldn’t call it a challenge, but the sort of fly in the ointment for the Trump side here is that all the witnesses will be deep, deep Trump insiders and all the testimony will be on tape and in texts. It’s in their own words how they tried to politicize an election and overthrow the U.S. government.

“Right, I think Trump will just continue to lie about it in all his, you know, fund-raising requests that he sends out and any interviews that he gives,” responded A.B. Stoddard.

“But this puts every Republican candidate, Nicolle on defense. You know, you can’t say ‘I’m not a member of the Proud Boys, I wasn’t Mark Meadows in the White House that day, I don’t know how it got so far out of hand,’ and have been silent all of these months when all of the revelations that we already know have been divulged, that have been deranged and shocking and dangerous before the hearings have even started,” she continued.

“They have been silent, and they are complicit in their silence,” she argued. “Kevin McCarthy — unless something crazy happens and Trump stops him from becoming Speaker, if Democrats lose the House — will be the third in line for the presidency and has lied about his conversation in which he told colleagues he believed the president needed to resign immediately because he had abused his power, incited the riot,” Stoddard continued.

“And you know, Kevin McCarthy was there to protect his oath to the Constitution. If he will lie about that, he will lie about anything,” she continued, adding:

Democrats can talk about this to voters,” she said. “They have to go straight to the heart of this. dancing around it is a waste of time. Yes, people care about inflation and gas prices, but they can talk about this too, and they owe it — Democrats owe this to the body that they serve, to their own oaths to the Constitution — to talk about the fact that if you house and harbor insurrectionists, if you lie for them, you don’t deserve to hold power.

Watch the full clip above on MSNBC

