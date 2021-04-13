Nicolle Wallace Goes Off on Boehner: ‘The Republican Party Cannot Be Fixed’ With People Like Him Still Voting for Trump in 2020

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday she’s not really impressed by John Boehner going after Donald Trump, given the former Speaker’s admission that despite everything he voted for the Republican nominee in 2020.

Boehner has been very outspoken in his book and in multiple interviews trashing Trump, especially over the Capitol riots, but he said that he voted for Trump for re-election, citing his policies and court appointments.

Wallace also noted Nikki Haley’s comments saying she would support Trump in 2024, months after she condemned him over the Capitol riots.

“I used to watch Dexter,” Wallace said. “It was like, ‘He’d be such a good boyfriend if he wasn’t a killer. I mean, this is the sickness of the Republican party.”

“The sickness actually isn’t anyone with the last name Trump. The sickness is John Boehner, who’s, like, well, yeah, I liked his positions on regulation, so I voted for an insurrectionist liar, corrupt guy who was suspiciously cozy with Vladimir Putin,” she continued. “The Republican party cannot be fixed with people like John Boehner voting for Donald Trump in 2020.”

Former RNC chair Michael Steele agreed and said Boehner can’t really separate the party from the man.

Wallace asked at one point, “How does the party lay any claim to the mantle of strong leadership when they’re so pathetically weak? They’re hostages to the guy who incited an insurrection, in the words of Liz Cheney.”

Steele said “they don’t want to confront that truth about themselves.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

